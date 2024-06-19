Industry Voice: How tech investment is improving efficiency at Mitie

A single source of truth underpinning everything

clock • 1 min read
Industry Voice: How tech investment is improving efficiency at Mitie

Digital transformation and innovation at Mitie has delivered process enhancements, improved visibility and millions of pounds in savings.

As an operator in a low-margin industry, investment in technology like the Digital Supplier Platform (DSP) enables Mitie to work more efficiently, generate financial savings, and improve customer service.

At Mitie, the DSP has standardised our ways of working, leveraging technology to remove unnecessary manual tasks to create a more efficient, streamlined source to pay process.

Effective deployment of our digital strategy has allowed us to implement ‘straight through processing,' which has greatly reduced the level of manual effort involved in the P2P process.

Since we launched our digital solution in March 2022, more than 500K purchase orders (POs) have been processed via DSP, amounting to more than £1bn in value. Ninety-nine percent of our DSP POs are electronic, and we have achieved ‘touchless electronic invoicing' for 98% of invoices - with 99.9% of all invoices backed by a PO.

The DSP is a single source of the truth regarding supplier data and management information. This has under-pinned rationalisation of our supply base from 15,000 to 8,000 suppliers, allowing us to consolidate spend with preferred suppliers, ensuring we receive best value for money.

Since programme inception, the DSP has delivered double the savings included in the business case. The exact value, measured and reported in the P&L, runs to tens of millions of pounds in benefit to Mitie.

Shaun Carroll is group director of MSS & chief procurement officer at Mitie. He has more than thirty years' experience working in the supply chain and procurement sectors, holding senior positions across a wide range of industries, including facilities management, security and automotive.

Mitie's Digital Supplier Platform is a finalist for Digital Project of the Year at this year's Digital Technology Leaders Awards. Winners will be announced on 3rd July.

Related Topics

You may also like
Announcing the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

Leadership

Announcing the winners of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2024

A glamorous night that saw finalists pull out all the stops

clock 03 July 2024 • 2 min read
How DVSA digitally transformed the driver theory test

Cloud Computing

How DVSA digitally transformed the driver theory test

Bringing a critical service back in-house after 19 years

clock 03 July 2024 • 3 min read
How DTLA finalist The AA is driving to digital

Cloud and Infrastructure

How DTLA finalist The AA is driving to digital

'We are now leading the market with digital convenience'

clock 26 June 2024 • 3 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Big Data and Analytics

A matter of scale: How this World Heritage site is getting a handle on big data
Big Data and Analytics

A matter of scale: How this World Heritage site is getting a handle on big data

'In two years it will be 45 million rows, easily'

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 19 June 2024 • 4 min read
Blenheim Estate: How tech is protecting 'the finest view in England'
Big Data and Analytics

Blenheim Estate: How tech is protecting 'the finest view in England'

Data analysis and a sprawling sensor network are saving money and boosting biodiversity

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 12 June 2024 • 5 min read
Belfast to spearhead UK's digital revolution with £37m Digital Twin Centre
Big Data and Analytics

Belfast to spearhead UK's digital revolution with £37m Digital Twin Centre

Aim is to foster innovation across engineering sectors

Dev Kundaliya
clock 02 May 2024 • 2 min read