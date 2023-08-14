Interview: HSBC Wholesale, Cloud Excellence Awards finalist

Computing's Cloud Excellence Awards recognise the very best of the UK's cloud industry, from the most innovative and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms.

This year's winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Thursday 21 September in Central London.

HSBC Wholesale, one of the finalists, is in the running for the Best Cloud Project.

We caught up with Winne Chen, Head of Wholesale Tech Data Delivery at HSBC, to find out what makes their company different from other technology firms.

Winne, based in Guangzhou, China, is responsible for the end-to-end execution and delivery of all data engineering & data management services utilised by HSBC Wholesale including change programmes and production services. She works closely with senior business stakeholders to define the data strategy and execution priorities, as well as local, regional, and global businesses from all service lines in Wholesale Technology including Commercial Banking and Global Banking.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers. What makes you different from other companies?

Winne Chen: HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations. We serve approximately 39 million customers through our global businesses: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking & Markets. Our network covers 62 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America.

The Wholesale Tech Data Delivery organisation within HSBC is committed to support the business in unlocking the value of their data, and building a competitive advantage by making distinctive, lasting improvements in technology, processes and capabilities. The team delivers effective and reusable data assets at pace, providing valuable insights on a scalable and self-service platform that supports and drives a data-driven culture with the company.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

In the past 12 months, one of the key achievements we are most proud of is overcoming the longstanding issue of data silos by developing a virtual data lake. This innovative solution has not only minimised data movement, resulting in more efficient operations and reduced data operation costs, but also enabled the enforcement of unified data access control across various sources. This significant achievement has streamlined our data management process, enhancing security and efficiency throughout the organisation.

What are you working on this year?

This year, we are focusing on several key initiatives to enhance our data management capabilities and drive operational efficiency. Firstly, we are continuously optimising the virtual data lake that connects all our data sources, creating a unified platform for seamless access to information. This comprehensive integration will significantly improve our ability to leverage data effectively across the organisation.

Secondly, we are accelerating the analytical capability and performance through our virtual data lake, enabling us to gain insights faster and more cost-effectively than before. This increased efficiency allows us to make better-informed decisions and optimise our resources, significantly improving our time to market and providing better customer and user experience.

Lastly, we are consolidating all data metadata, lineage and governance into a single, unified panel, streamlining our data management operations. This consolidation will facilitate more efficient processes, reduce redundancies, and improve data quality across the organisation, ultimately driving better business outcomes.

Why are events like the Cloud Excellence Awards important to the IT industry?

Events like the Cloud Excellence Awards play a crucial role in the IT industry for several reasons. Firstly, they recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements, innovations, and technological advancements made by companies and individuals in the field of cloud computing. This recognition fosters a culture of innovation and excellence, encouraging others in the industry to push boundaries and strive for better solutions.

Secondly, these awards provide a platform for sharing best practices, knowledge, and experiences within the IT community. This knowledge exchange helps drive the industry forward by inspiring new ideas and fostering collaboration among professionals.

Lastly, the Cloud Excellence Awards help raise awareness of the importance of cloud technologies and their potential to transform businesses and industries. By showcasing successful implementations and cutting-edge solutions, these awards demonstrate the tangible benefits of cloud computing and promote wider adoption throughout the IT industry. This ultimately contributes to the growth and development of the sector.

