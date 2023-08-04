Interview: Sainsbury's, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

Digital technologies possess the potential to foster a more inclusive and sustainable growth trajectory by igniting innovation, driving efficiencies, and enhancing services.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards occupy a special place among Computing events. Rather than platforms and tools, this event is dedicated to the companies and workers driving technology forwards at the leading edge of IT.

This year's winners were announced at a live ceremony on Thursday 6th July in Central London.

Sainsbury's, alongside Checkout.com, won the Highly Commended Award in Digital Project of the Year category.

We caught up with Louis Taupin, head of UK sales, Checkout.com, to ask him about the partnership between Sainsbury's and Checkout and their priorities for the next 12 months.

How did you feel when you heard that your entry had won a highly commended award?

It's really good to see all the hard work that we've put in with our friends at Sainsbury's being recognised by the industry. Obviously, we'd have loved to win the actual award. It's already great knowing that there was quite a lot of competition in the category, that we stand out with this highly commended award and obviously a great achievement for both our teams here at Checkout.com and at Sainsbury's as well.

What do you think made your entry alongside Sainsbury's stand out?

First of all, obviously Sainsbury's is a very big retailer established for over 100 years and a household name here in the UK market. At the same time Checkout.com have been one of the forward-thinking kind of up-and-coming payment providers also in the UK.

Together, we've really brought together the experience of Sainsbury's with the cutting edge technology of Checkout.com to really improve the purchase experience for Sainsbury's customers with a lot of benefits not only for the customers but also for Sainsbury's as a business to really optimise their payment experience and make sure they can get the best out of their ecommerce operations.

And I think this is something that you don't see very often. Sainsbury's has really believed in the mission of Checkout.com, and at the same time Checkout.com really very strongly believed that we had the right technology and systems to support Sainsbury's in their efforts.

And I think this is really something that you don't see every day and has been really rewarding for both the teams, and which I believe really made our entries stood out in these awards.

What does the future hold for the Sainsbury's & Checkout.com partnership - what are the priorities for the next 12 months?

The next twelve months will see a lot of activity for Checkout and Sainsbury's in the partnership.

First and foremost, we really want to deepen the partnership between our two businesses by supporting more of the brands in the Sainsbury's portfolio, to unify their payment stack and obviously to help them further optimise their payments operation and customer experience. This involves key projects such as adding new payment methods which will allow them to reach more customers, or bringing in technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, which again are going to be key as products to further optimise the payments operation of Sainsbury's and the customer experience overall.

Last but not the least, there's a couple of other more confidential projects that we're working on that we're obviously very excited about and will be very much game changing for Sainsbury's - and we really can't wait to tell the world about in due time.

What did you think of the Digital Technology Leaders Awards event itself?

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards event was really an amazing event. The venue was fantastic, the entertainment was obviously great, we had a great evening with the Sainsbury's team altogether.

What I'd say really made the event stand out was the fact that we had so many digital leaders at once in the room. That really allowed us to have a great outlook into what other big brands in the UK are working on the digital fronts, but also a great opportunity to network and to learn from these digital leaders. We definitely want to attend again. This was a great opportunity to learn more about the industry, but also showcase some of the projects that we've been working on.