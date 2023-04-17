Interview: Simeio, Security Excellence Awards finalist

Computing's Security Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of the IT industry's leading security companies, solutions, products and personalities - the ones who are keeping every other part of the industry operating.

We will announce this year's winners at a live awards ceremony on Thursday, 27th April in London.

One of the finalists is Simeio, on the shortlist for the Managed Security Award.

We caught up with company CEO Chris Schueler, to ask him more about the company's priorities for the next 12 months.

Chris joined Simeio from Trustwave, leading all aspects of their security services and go-to-market. Prior to that he enjoyed a successful 11-year tenure with IBM and 12 years in the US Army's IOC. His leadership in managed services enterprises has resulted in significant growth in revenue, margin and NPS in both large public and small emerging environments.

Chris received a bachelor's degree in OMIS from Northern Illinois University and his Master of Business Administration degree from Auburn University. As CEO, Chris drives Simeio's overall vision and strategy.

Computing: Please provide some background on Simeio for our readers.

Chris Schueler: Simeio is a global managed services provider offering identity and access management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities.

Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management; Privileged Access Management; Identity Proofing; Access Management & Federation; Identity Governance & Administration; Application Onboarding; and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognised for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®.

What makes you different from other technology companies?

CS: While other companies offer solutions limited to a single domain or platform, Simeio's solutions are vendor-agnostic and scalable to match the size and needs of our clients. Every solution our teams craft is tuned to the specific needs of the specific client: no paying for what you don't need or limitations on what applications can be integrated into your systems. From cutting edge to old and legacy, our implementations onboard applications quickly and safely. We also help our clients achieve maturity in their IAM programme roadmap.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

CS: Recently we completed a contract with a major energy provider in which we implemented our new "hyper-automation" solution. Its success was so great that applications that had previously taken months to onboard could now be integrated in mere minutes.

What are you working on this year?

CS: We are aggressively adding enhancements to our Identity Orchestration platform to address future security challenges associated with AI, non-human and machine identities. We are also working towards adding value to our clients by helping them achieve programme maturity through our managed services offering. This would not only help organisations set up goals for their identity journey but also set measurable results that can support in risk management associated with digital experience, employee accesses, and infrastructure.

Why are events like the Security Excellence Awards important to the IT industry?

CS: Not only do these awards give well-deserved recognition to teams and companies pushing the envelope in identity management, but they also help inform potential customers. When a prospective client shops around for an IAM service provider, awards like the SEA act as a stamp not just of recognition, but of trust. It shows that the honoured company has achieved great things and intends to continue those achievements.

