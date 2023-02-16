Secure your hybrid working environment with Microsoft Server 2022

The impact of cyber attacks on businesses of all sizes is wide-ranging, from the loss of sensitive data and money to reputational damage and disrupted operations.

Outdated operating systems puts many businesses at risk of attacks and data breaches. Hackers utilise reverse engineering to find security flaws in new updates and patches, before infecting vulnerable machines with malware, ransomware and viruses.

But businesses can stay one step ahead of hackers by installing up-to-date operating systems. An excellent option for enterprises looking to move away from legacy IT systems in favour of a hybrid IT environment is Windows Server 2022.

As Microsoft's latest flexible, cloud-ready operating system, it offers digital-savvy businesses greater security while helping them increase productivity, lower operating costs and boost profitability.

Three of Windows Server 2022's security features deserve specific callouts. The first, Enhanced Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), is designed to tackle common cyber threats like zero-day vulnerabilities, network attacks and data leaks. Its deep kernel and memory sensors can aid performance and anti-tampering.

The operating system also boasts shielded virtual machines (VMs), which mitigate cybersecurity breaches for both Windows and Linux devices. This feature means businesses can protect more operating systems in their virtual IT environments.

No business leader wants sensitive information to get into the wrong hands. With Windows Defender Credential Guard, they have greater control over who can access secretive business data. It uses virtualisation-based security to ensure top-secret business data can only be viewed by privileged users.

In the digital age, businesses need an optimised IT environment to cater to the evolving needs of customers and to stay ahead of the competition. Paired with Intel Xeon E-2300 processors, Windows Server 2022 ensures SMEs can access business-critical cybersecurity and server performance.

With the typical cost of data breaches at $4.2 million and the online threat landscape constantly evolving, businesses clearly need to take cyber security seriously. With its impressive range of detection, response, vulnerability management and mobile threat defence features, Windows Server 2022 provides businesses with a simple way to build a secure hybrid IT environment that stops cyber criminals in their tracks.

Click here for more information on Windows Server 2022.