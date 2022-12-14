Find your style and really own it: Leadership advice from Virgin Media O2's Harley Cunningham

Penny Horwood
clock • 1 min read

Virgin Media O2's Network Operations Planning and Integration Manager sets out some advice for young women aspiring to leadership roles in technology.

At the recent Women in Tech Excellence Awards the category of Outstanding Returner was won by Harley Cunningham of Virgin Media O2. In this short video, Harley explains why she supports Computing's Women in Tech Excellence campaign, why she made a career switch from being a musician to working in tech and why diversity at the highest levels of a company matter. 

"Women attract other women into technology. If there's no diversity on the board, it's not a company I'd want to work for. Be authentic and be yourself because that's when you bring diverse thinking and you help other women in the tech environment be themselves too."

Related Topics

Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

Diversity is a lived experience: Interview with Lopa Patel MBE

Lateral thinking: the many paths to diverse tech excellence

More on Careers and Skills

Tech and creative skills collide
Careers and Skills

Lateral thinking: the many paths to diverse tech excellence

The Computing and CRN Women in Tech Festival is returning to London on 3rd November as an in person event and digitally on 9th November. The festival presents a perfect opportunity to connect with peers and mentors, share knowledge and be inspired. Second...

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 14 December 2022 • 6 min read
Engineering success begins at school
Careers and Skills

Government urged to tackle £1.5 billion engineering skills shortage through schools

A new report endorsed by over 150 engineering leaders and celebrities is calling on the government to help tackle the UK's engineering skills shortage by embedding engineering into the current curriculum.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 08 December 2022 • 5 min read
Aliya Paracha, Sky
Careers and Skills

Believe in yourself for a tech career: An interview with Women in Tech Excellence finalist Aliya Paracha

Aliya Paracha, Insight Controller at Sky Media and Women in Tech Excellence Awards finalist reflects on what brought her to a technology career and the importance of self belief.

Computing Staff
clock 30 November 2022 • 3 min read