Find your style and really own it: Leadership advice from Virgin Media O2's Harley Cunningham

At the recent Women in Tech Excellence Awards the category of Outstanding Returner was won by Harley Cunningham of Virgin Media O2. In this short video, Harley explains why she supports Computing's Women in Tech Excellence campaign, why she made a career switch from being a musician to working in tech and why diversity at the highest levels of a company matter.

"Women attract other women into technology. If there's no diversity on the board, it's not a company I'd want to work for. Be authentic and be yourself because that's when you bring diverse thinking and you help other women in the tech environment be themselves too."