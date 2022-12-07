Interview: Content Guru, UK IT Industry Awards Winner

The UK IT Industry Awards are for the truly outstanding individuals, companies and projects in the IT sector.

This year's winners were announced at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday, 9th November.

Content Guru was announced the winner of the Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year.

Before the awards, we caught up with Martin Taylor, Deputy CEO at Content Guru, to find out how their organisation has used IT for success.

Martin is one of the Co-Founders of Content Guru, a Bracknell-headquartered cloud communications technology provider employing more than 400 people around the world. Martin's responsibilities include product innovation, market development and Content Guru's healthcare and public sector practice.

A pioneer in cloud communications and real-time billing, Martin has been active in growing his business group since setting up its first company aged 22, alongside his brother, Sean Taylor. A member of the Confederation of British Industry's Tech Council, Martin is a regular guest lecturer on strategy and entrepreneurship at the business school of King's College London, his alma mater.

Computing: What did you think of the UK IT Industry Awards event this year?

Martin Taylor: The 2022 UK IT Awards, or 'the IT Oscars' as they are known to the industry and ourselves, was a glittering and impressive spectacle, with excellent entertainment from host Joel Dommett. The competition this year was especially fierce, with the industry's finest going head to head with their strongest propositions and project stories. This year's winners were the most leading-edge products, teams and individuals out there, showcasing the best of British tech innovation.

How did you feel when you heard that your entry had won?

As always when you are a finalist, you listen to the 'voice of God' reading out the citation and tick off each sentence that tallies with your entry. But even when it seems a perfect match you can't be sure, so it was unbelievably exciting to hear the magic words 'and the winner is, Content Guru'. It took a couple of seconds before it sank in and I could get to my feet. A few minutes earlier, feeling confident, I had ordered a magnum of champagne, and I was hoping that I hadn't jinxed it. We put a lot of work into our Customer Data Platform, storm CKS, this year, so it was great to share the night with a table full of the developers who literally made the success happen.

What do you think made your entry stand out?

storm CKS is the only solution of its kind that combines data aggregation, customer journey mapping, customer relationship management and knowledge management in one cloud package. CKS enables organisations to transform their existing data into actionable insights that they can act on immediately, literally in the moment. Content Guru provides transformative technology for our customers and the public, and CKS is already being used by high-profile organisations such as one of the UK's top four retail banks, the NHS and the DVLA.

What does the win mean for you, your team, and your organisation?

This is one of a number of accolades garnered by storm CKS this year, but without doubt it's The Big One. This is Content Guru's first UK IT Award since 2016, and we enter every year, so we know how hard these things are to win. We want to help organisations utilise the power of their data, by enabling them to 'mine' their information safely and securely and use it to improve business processes, employee engagement and customer experience. Winning this accolade will spur the team on to develop further innovations for storm CKS, ensuring it remains a leading-edge CDP in a highly competitive market.

What does the future hold for your organisation - what are the priorities for the next 12 months?

Our R&D focus for the next 12 months centres around artificial intelligence and intelligent automation in both communication and data. We're looking forward to seeing customer reap the benefits of AI-powered chatbots, automated quality and performance auditing, and Natural Language Processing. I'm most excited to announce that we are working with some of the country's biggest police forces to transform their 999 and 101 contact management, as well as integrating all NHS 999 and 111 phone services across the country. I'm sure some of these programmes will be the subject of future UK IT Award entries!