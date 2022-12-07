Interview: Vodafone, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

Information technology has become a vital part of businesses today. It aids all corporate sectors in automating their systems and processes to achieve goals, generate revenue, and lessen the inefficiencies of their work.

The UK IT Industry Awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows.

This year's winners were announced at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday, 9th November.

One of the finalists was Vodafone, which reached the shortlist for not just one or two, but five categories: IT Team of the Year; Best Technology Refresh Project of the Year; Digital Transformation Project of the Year; Business IT Innovation of the Year; and Security Innovation of the Year.

Before the awards, we caught up with Ravikumar Hanumanthaiah, Head of Enterprise UK IT Operations at Vodafone, to find out what makes his company different from other technology firms.

Hanumanthaiah is a seasoned professional & people leader with diverse experience in Engineering and Technology. He has acumen for innovation & excellence, with strong technical background and reputation of leading and delivering complex and large IT transformations, critical programs and operational transitions and services. He has extensive telecom experience and is passionate in leading large professional and successful teams, motivating team members to be results-oriented and customer-centric.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers.

Ravikumar Hanumanthaiah: Vodafone's purpose is to connect for a better future, with expertise and scale. As a global business we aim to drive positive change in the world. Our aim is to build a sustainable digital society that is inclusive for all, where technology and connectivity are enhancing the future and improving people's lives. Vodafone launched in the UK with first ever mobile call in 1985 and grown into a global technology communications business.

How is your company different from its peers?

Vodafone's core mission is focussed on digital society, inclusion for all and planet to connect for a better future. This is underpinned by our spirit beliefs on four main pillars -create the future, experiment and learn, get it done together and deepen customer engagement.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

Every person, wherever they are in the world, should have access to technology. Our initiative - 'everyone.connected' - aims to close the digital divide. As a leading telecommunications provider, we are determined to support those who need it most - students, jobseekers, small businesses, remote communities and the elderly. We know that connectivity leads to opportunity, and we're doing all we can to make sure nobody is left behind. We have offered data to schools, super low deals for struggling businesses and charities to help with digital poverty and cost of living crisis.

What are you working on this year?

Vodafone Digital & IT is working to deliver customer value at a sustainable speed, with the best community of engineering teams and practices. This is underpinned organisationally with the drive to reduce mean time to resolution of major outages that impact our IT systems.

Why are events like the UK IT Industry Awards important to the IT industry?

Vodafone Digital & IT believe these events are critical to showcase best in industry initiatives which can be looked on by other organisations as a way forward, the events also provide a platform to continue to drive the organisation goals and external recognition supports our talented people who are fundamental to every success.