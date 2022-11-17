NatWest: "Diversity of thought is critical for creating innovative solutions."

In addition to being represented in the Hero of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Outstanding Transformation categories, NatWest Group are also finalists in the Diversity and Inclusion Initiative of the year category,

Jenny Wood, Chief Operating Officer of NatWest explains why the bank supports the Women in Technology Excellence awards, as well as greater diversity in the industry more generally.

"Diversity of thought is critical for creating new, innovative solutions and opportunities for customers and colleagues to have better experiences as they interact," she commented.

"To do that we need to increase the number of women in technology, and we need women to be able to see that they can have a career that is going to be exciting and that's going to be challenging. And that they can succeed in within technology."

