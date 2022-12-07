Interview: Bell Integration, UK IT Industry Awards finalist

November marks the return of the UK IT Industry Awards. These awards are the largest and most well-known event in the technology industry calendar. Owned and operated by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT and Computing, the awards enjoy a level of professionalism and industry knowledge not seen at other shows.

This year's winners will be announced at a live awards ceremony on Wednesday 9th November in London.

One of the finalists is Bell Integration, which is in the running for the Best Technology Refresh Project of the Year.

We caught up with Sarah Speed, Head of IT at Bell Integration, to find out what makes her company different from other technology firms.

Sarah has worked in IT as a change/transformation professional for over 20 years across multiple industry sectors, and is currently Head of Information Technology at Bell Integration. Sarah provides management and leadership for the continued development of an innovative, robust, and secure information technology environment within Bell. As an advocate of flexible working, and of supporting Bell's commitment to be a destination employer, Sarah has transformed the way in which Bell users are supported by the technology around them.

Computing: Please provide some background on your company for our readers.

Sarah Speed: For over 25 years, Bell Integration has been offering our customers disruptive, market-leading technology solutions and IT managed services that reduce cost, improve productivity and increase business efficiency.

What makes you different from other technology companies?

SS: As Bell is privately owned, we are able to react fast to our customers' needs by providing a full stable of 'cradle to the grave' multi-vendor services that address the pain points of deploying, managing, supporting and decommissioning modern hybrid IT environments.

We pride ourselves on providing consistent, high quality experience for all our customers, and work with many global fin-techs and telcos, ensuring their IT services and infrastructure is always available, scalable and resilient.

What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

SS: Bell has seen significant growth over the last five years, and is now starting to move into more territories worldwide, creating a diverse culture within a remote working environment. Bell has invested in strategic partnerships to provide services internally and externally that drive innovation into our modern workplace.

What are you working on this year?

SS: As we continue to expand, we will push further in our commitment to implement AI and Automation to drive our business operations and offer these services out to our customers.

Why are events like the UK IT Industry Awards important to the IT industry?

SS: It's wonderful to be able to showcase and celebrate successful organisations, teams and individuals, whose use of technology is crucial to shaping the future of IT, our industry and global digital maturity.

The UK IT Industry Awards will take place on 9th November in London. Click here to view the shortlist and here to book your table.