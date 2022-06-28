Interview: Godel Technologies, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards occupy a special place among Computing events. Rather than platforms and tools, this event is dedicated to the companies and workers driving technology forwards at the leading edge of IT.

One of the finalists this year - hoping for a win at the live ceremony in London on the 6th July - is Godel Technologies, in the running for Mobile Project of the Year.

We talked to Artsiom Seliuzhytski, Senior Software Engineer at Godel, about what makes the company different from its competitors.

Computing: Please provide some background on Godel for our readers - what are you all about?

Artsiom Seliuzhytski: Manchester-headquartered Godel Technologies provides fully managed software engineering resourcing solutions across cloud, data, agile consulting, quality assurance and automation through European delivery centres. Godel partners with some of the UK's most innovative businesses to help fulfil their growing requirements and provide a lead of tech skills, whilst bridging an ever-disruptive tech skills gap.

In 2017, Godel joined forces with Reed.co.uk to help increase capacity, flexibility and resource for various areas of the business to overall improve the experience for Reed.co.uk's customers. Reed.co.uk is one of the UK's leading careers marketplaces, connecting people to a world of career opportunities online.

CTG: What makes you different from other technology companies?

AS: There are a lot of things that make Godel different, but the most important one for me is that Godel really cares about its employees and clients, building strong long-lasting relationships from the outset.

We truly believe that one of our main goals is maintaining our company ethos and quality as we continue to scale. Every employee at Godel is a valuable part of the company, and we can only be successful by upholding our values above everything.

CTG: What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

AS: At Godel, we are immensely proud to have supported our clients as they adapted and overcame challenges during the pandemic and have continued to succeed over the past 12 months. The demand to keep people connected over the last few years has meant the need for technology has been greater than ever and we have seen businesses evolve digitally to keep up with the heightened pressure.

Of course, we are also delighted to be shortlisted for this brilliant award. As part of the Godel/Reed.co.uk team, it's rewarding for us to be recognised in the 'Mobile Project of the Year' category as it reflects the long-term hard work and positive culture within our teams.

CTG: What are you working on this year?

AS: This year, Godel is delighted to be celebrating its 20th anniversary which represents two decades of excellence. Our talented technology teams will continue to offer clients a world-class solution which will enable us to continue growing as a business.

We are constantly focused on delivering mission-critical solutions for our clients and helping to drive their ambitious goals. We also have some really exciting new projects lined up with our long-term clients to help scale and modernise their technology capabilities at pace.

CTG: Why are events like the Digital Technology Leaders Awards important to the IT Industry?

AS: Events like the Digital Technology Leaders Awards are a fantastic opportunity to come together to celebrate and showcase the very best talent in our industry. I am extremely proud that the Godel team have been recognised for their hard work alongside Reed.co.uk which demonstrates the successful partnership between our organisations.