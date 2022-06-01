AI is the future of the IT helpdesk

The way helpdesks work, and how clients use them, is already changing

Knowledge is the backbone of any company, and organisations use a variety of tools to manage it, from shared Excel documents to internal wikis.

However, that results in a huge amount of lost time, said Alex Ford - VP of sales, EMEA at IT Glue - at Computing's Deskflix: Tech for SMEs event last week. Making it easier to search company knowledge means employees can invest that time back into the business.

The IT helpdesk is often the first port of call for information, and Ford used his time to talk about the past, present and future of this essential service.

