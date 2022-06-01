AI is the future of the IT helpdesk

clock • 1 min read
The way helpdesks work, and how clients use them, is already changing
The way helpdesks work, and how clients use them, is already changing

But just knowing that isn't enough - here's how to use that information.

Knowledge is the backbone of any company, and organisations use a variety of tools to manage it, from shared Excel documents to internal wikis.

However, that results in a huge amount of lost time, said Alex Ford - VP of sales, EMEA at IT Glue - at Computing's Deskflix: Tech for SMEs event last week. Making it easier to search company knowledge means employees can invest that time back into the business.

The IT helpdesk is often the first port of call for information, and Ford used his time to talk about the past, present and future of this essential service.

To learn how to begin shoring up your helpdesk and preparing for the future, watch the exclusive presentation below:

