Industry Voice: Why good endpoint management is important for employee satisfaction

To attract and retain much-needed tech talent, organisations must stay on top of their endpoint management.

Two years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic organisations are still adapting to the lasting effects it has had on the world of work. One such effect has been a struggle to attract and keep employees, particularly in the tech sector. Dubbed the "great resignation", employees have been leaving jobs en masse and, according to recent research by Gartner, two-thirds of tech workers are either already seeking new jobs or are open to leaving their current employer.

While a host of factors impact an employee's decision to stay or seek employment elsewhere, it is imperative that organisations adequately support remote workers, ensuring user experience is frictionless and employees have the necessary tools to carry out their jobs productively and securely.

This does not only encompass the devices themselves, but also how they are managed. It is important that IT teams balance the need to keep on top of security, as employees accessing company resources over a public network from unsecured devices can leave organisations open to attack, without impacting user experience. User satisfaction suffers when problems increase and support is delayed, and productivity and innovation are hampered when IT teams are bogged down in day-to-day management.

Remote working IT challenges remain

With the proliferation of remote working, this has become increasingly challenging. In research conducted by Computing, 75 per cent of survey respondents report that the demands on estate management have increased over the past two years. Only around a third say their IT teams' capacity to fulfil business priorities is at least ‘good', with 44 per cent saying it is ‘adequate' and 19 per cent ‘poor' or ‘very poor.'

When asked to provide an example of an issue that arose as a result of increased demands placed on endpoint management, one respondent said, "replacement of equipment takes too long to provide when users working from home experience device failures". Another said that an increase in home working had "caused performance issues".

It is clear from these findings that how well an organisation adapts to remote working can have a significant impact on employee satisfaction. New ways of working have seen a proliferation of devices, all of which need to be managed and visible to overstretched IT teams. Using diverse and numerous devices from multiple locations means that solutions must scale with demand and users must have the necessary tools to carry out their jobs. If IT teams cannot keep up, or don't have the tools and processes to support remote workloads, organisational productivity and efficiency is seriously hindered.

Regularly providing support for users that is accurate and efficient is vital to maintaining productivity and user satisfaction, according to survey respondents. Being able to do this remotely is the second most important factor, followed by ease of deployment. Clearly, IT leaders want reliable and rapid deployment to support their organisation's needs and people.

Remote access that facilitates endpoint updating, troubleshooting, and administering at any time and from anywhere is a must-have. Streamlined endpoint manageability and stability is vital to remain competitive and productive while also ensuring that security and employee satisfaction can work hand-in-hand.

