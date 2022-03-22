Interview: TCS and Nationwide Building Society, DevOps Excellence Awards finalist

Sometimes that success can even reach outside the company, as demonstrated by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Nationwide Building Society, who have jointly reached the shortlist for Best Use of Compliance as Code at the upcoming DevOps Excellence Awards.

Ganesh Kumar, client partner at TCS, has been serving TCS banking and financial services customers for more than 25 years. He has been deputied to various countries to build TCS's brand image and strengthen client relationships, and for the past six years has worked as a partner with Nationwide.

Kumar enjoys taking part in activities and events that are part of corporate social responsibility, especially those involving STEM education. He promotes diversity and inclusion and is a sport aficionado who follows the Premier League closely.

We caught up with him to chat about his work with Nationwide, both historically and in the last 12 months.

Computing: What is Tata Consultancy Services all about?

Ganesh Kumar: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. TCS's proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world has earned it a place in leading sustainability indices, such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

CTG: What makes you different from other technology companies?

GK: TCS functions as a full stakeholder to business, offering a consulting-led approach with an integrated portfolio of technology-led solutions that encompass the entire enterprise value chain. Our customer-centric engagement model defines, the modus operandi of our engagement with clients, offering specialised services and solutions that meet the distinct needs of the business.

We build bespoke teams around the domain and technology requirements drawn from our talent pool of global professionals, including 36 per cent women, from 156 nationalities. Our domain expertise has been built upon decades of experience working across industries and this knowledge underpins our suite of solutions.

TCS ensures the highest levels of certainty and satisfaction, through a deep-set commitment to its clients, comprehensive industry expertise and a global network of innovation and delivery centres.

Our clients across the world have achieved significant business results using our world-class solutions and have recognised us for their efforts. For the ninth consecutive year, TCS has been ranked number one for customer satisfaction across Europe, in an independent survey of CxOs from top IT spending organisations by Whitelane Research.

CTG: What was your proudest company achievement from the last 12 months?

GK: In March 2021, we launched our new and most audacious brand statement: 'Building on Belief'. This new brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that we play in partnering with customers over the long term, leveraging our contextual knowledge, investing in research and innovation, and providing technology expertise to help customers grow and achieve their purpose-led transformation goals. It also reflects our belief that along with our customers, we can harness collective knowledge to innovate in ways that result in better futures for individuals, communities, and the planet.

We go beyond helping businesses transform through technology and help them make a meaningful difference. We ask clients now - what do you believe, can we do together?

CTG: What are you working on this year?

GK: We will continue to invest on three key themes - Agile, Cloud, and Automation. We are investing in emerging technologies, strengthening our core capabilities, and leveraging our innovation ecosystem to stay ahead. Our people constantly align with the stakeholders to ensure their business is attuned with the changing needs of the industry.

CTG: Why are events like the DevOps Excellence Awards important to the IT industry?

GK: The DevOps Excellence Awards gives a platform for IT companies to showcase and highlight how technology helps business achieve their strategic objectives and bring them closer to their customers. It also brings together different IT organisations, creating a platform to collaborate, innovate and learn from each other.

