Protecting productivity: An interview with Lookout, Security Excellence Awards winner

The Security Excellence Awards recognise the very best organisations, individuals and solutions in the industry - the ones that are protecting and enabling every other part of IT.

Although the awards event was held virtually last month, the finalists flocked to the dedicated website to see if they'd been successful.

Lookout, which specialises in integrating endpoints and edge networking, took home the Enterprise Security Solution Award: the coveted going for the best enterprise-grade security solution on the market - one that is innovative, comprehensive and widely adopted.

We caught up with Lookout's Tom Davison, senior director of sales engineering international, to ask him more about the company's priorities for the next 12 months.

CTG: What did you think of the Security Excellence Awards event itself?

TD: Despite the pandemic restrictions and there being no physical event, the Security Excellence Awards still met the high prestigious standards that we have become accustomed to - which makes winning an award all that more special. From the videos and website to the final eBook, everything was delivered professionally and the team behind the event should be very proud. I am certainly looking forward to 2022 where I hope we will return to an in-person setting.

CTG: How did you feel when you heard that your entry had won?

TD: I was extremely proud and we as a company are honoured to be recognised and named as the winner of the Enterprise Security Solution Award. At Lookout, we truly believe in our technology and the benefits they are bringing to enterprises around the world. Winning this award confirms we are providing a best-in-class solution to meet their security needs. Receiving such recognition at the end of 2021 was delightful and will give us further motivation and momentum in the new year.

CTG: What do you think made your entry stand out?

TD: The award entry showcased the combined efforts of all the terrific work that is being done by the Lookout team to provide cutting edge protection to our thousands of customers. By delivering such positive results and having great interactions with our customers, we have developed the necessary information, collateral and confidence to create an award-winning submission. This is why I believe ours stood out from our competitors.

CTG: What does the win mean for your team, and your organisation? How will it help you?

TD: Winning this award is fantastic and the entire team is immensely proud of what we have achieved. But we know this isn't the time to rest on our laurels. Enterprises can no longer operate without having dedicated mobile security given the wide spectrum of mobile risks that are present and thankfully, many are understanding this fact and are looking for a solution that delivers results. No doubt our current customer base will be delighted to see we have achieved this honour and it will certainly put us in good stead when speaking with potential customers.

CTG: What does the future hold for your organisation - what are the priorities for the next 12 months?

Lookout acquired CipherCloud in March 2021, and in less than a year, experienced hyper-growth as we successfully evolved our platform offerings from a mobile security provider to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) company.

We are focused on helping our customers transform their business as employees expect to work from anywhere. Software-as-a-service applications have enabled people to stay productive from anywhere, but have also amplified security gaps. We expect that these challenges, whether they are related to data security or software vulnerabilities, will continue to intensify. At the same time, security technologies will converge in the cloud to deliver threat hunting and data protection as integrated solutions to combat these evolving threats.

To reduce risk and secure your data, you need to transform existing perimeter security and network capabilities into software-defined, cloud-delivered solutions. They also need to be tightly integrated to allow for intelligent and flexible access control decisions that provide operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

By integrating our advanced Mobile Threat Defense solution with SSE technologies, including CASB, Zero Trust Network Access and Secure Web Gateway, the Lookout SSE platform enables organisations to make smart access decisions that mitigate threats and protect sensitive data, while still enabling employees to access what they need.

