Speed and security: An interview with iboss, Technology Product Awards finalist

Security is an essential skill for any modern knowledge worker, but it doesn't start and end with the human aspect; technology can also be a huge aid to protecting your organisation. That's why iboss, a finalist in this year's Technology Product Awards, focuses on developing solutions to keep its customers - more than 4,000 of them - safe.

We spoke to Paul Martini, CEO of iboss, about the work his company has done this year and what he has planned for 2022.

What is iboss all about?

iboss secures network connectivity from any device to any application, while users work from anywhere, providing organisations and their employees fast and secure access to any application they need. Built on a containerised cloud architecture, iboss delivers security capabilities such as SWG, malware defense, RBI, CASB and DLP to all connections via the cloud, instantaneously and at scale. This eliminates or reduces the need for traditional network security appliances, such as VPNs, firewalls and web gateway proxies, which are ineffective at protecting a cloud-first and mobile world. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 230+ issued and pending patents and more than 100 points of presence globally, iboss processes over 150 billion transactions daily, blocking 4 billion threats per day. More than 4,000 global enterprises trust the iboss Cloud Platform to support their modern workforces, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies.

How are you different from your peers?

iboss redefines the cybersecurity landscape with its cutting-edge technology and unique patented containerised cloud architecture that enables the modern workforce with the fastest connections, lowest latency, and virtually all security capabilities needed to ensure users can securely and directly access any application from anywhere.

What is your proudest achievement as a company in the last 12 months?

Earlier this year, iboss announced $145 million in new funding to support the company's rapid growth. This funding has helped continue iboss' mission to drive innovation and customer success, so every customer can ensure users can quickly and securely connect to any application on any device, regardless of location.

What have you been working on this year?

We recently announced an integration with Ping Identity's PingOne Cloud Platform to better support today's modern workforce by optimising single sign on, and will be announcing additional expansions to our portfolio of technology alliance partners in the coming months.

We also announced recently that we achieved a Federal Risk and Authorisation Management Program (FedRAMP) 'In Process' authorisation, a precursor to becoming fully FedRAMP authorised. We hope to be fully authorised by the end of the year. The designation underscores our commitment to serving federal agencies and helping them ensure secure access to all applications from any device regardless of location.

Why are events like the Technology Product Awards important to the IT industry?

When making buying decisions or evaluating solutions across categories, executive leaders look for companies that have award recognition from reputable and notable media outlets and organisations such as Computing, as it provides important validation for products.

We were proud to be selected as a finalist in Computing's Technology Product Award and look forward to helping more organisations modernise their security posture.