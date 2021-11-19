Affordable archiving: How CloudM secured Cloud Management Solution of the Year

The 2021 Cloud Excellence Awards were held in London in September, with the best and brightest of the UK cloud industry in attendance. To have a place in the room was to be assured that you were among the most innovative and successful companies in the country, doing great things with cloud technology and providing genuine help - above and beyond the norm - to your customers and clients.

One of the most hard-fought awards was the prestigious Cloud Management Solution of the Year award, featuring an 11-way battle between massive names like Pure Storage, Automation Logic and BMC, as well as (comparatively) more niche firms.

The well-deserved winner, CloudM, identified and took steps to resolve long-standing frustrations around data- and user archiving at an affordable cost, which the judges highlighted as a unique strength among the entrants.

Managing director Gary Bennion says he was over the moon when the win was announced:

How did you feel when you heard that we had won?

Proud. That was my first reaction. The team has worked so hard to get us here and this was the validation for all that hard work.

I was also very excited: it was good to win a Management Solution award as this completes our transition from simply a migration software application to a full, end-to-end cloud data management platform.

What did you think made our entry stand out?

There were a lot of great finalists in the category, but I think it was our Archive feature that pushed us to the front.

We're always on a mission to value-engineer disruptive, cutting-edge solutions for customers and Archive was exactly that. It's innovative, effective and above all, necessary.

Archive is our new cost-effective solution that allows businesses of any size to retain user data.

This means they can comply with GDPR/HIPAA regulations, answer information requests, or deal with conflicts and disputes, all in a safe and secure way.

It also saves them a fortune in licensing costs for people who no longer work for them.

What does the win mean for you and your team?

The award is an acknowledgment that our transition to a full platform solution for the cloud is complete. We've been at the forefront of cloud data management and this is the recognition of that from the industry.

This win helps us amplify the message to customers that our cloud management solution is one of, if not the, best out there.

For any business that is having challenges with managing their SaaS data, maximising their efficiency or effectively managing their costs, this award is proof that we can help with all of it.

What does the future hold for CloudM, and what are the priorities for the next 12 months?

The focus over the next year is all on SaaS, and not just for us, but for the industry in general.

Moving and managing the data, automating access to the data, and generally giving people the tools they need to make life easier: that's where cloud computing is heading and that's what we're working on now - and have been for some time.

We're also expecting to expand globally, especially into the US market. More clients, employees and partners on the other side of the Atlantic. They're always ahead of the curve on this type of thing and we want to be there with them.

CloudM would like to thank everyone who helped make this award possible, including Computing.co.uk, the organisers and hosts of the awards.

