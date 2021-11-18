The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?

Our lives have changed significantly in the last 18 months, presenting both challenges and opportunities. We've learned to cope with intense work schedules dictated by marathon video meetings and inviting our colleagues and customers into our most personal spaces. The global shift to anytime, anywhere, any-device working has transformed how we live and operate; and with malicious attacks happening, on average, every 14 seconds, the challenge for IT is finding a way to support and secure today's dynamic workforce.

In this session, recorded at last week's Cybersecurity Festival - Chapter 2, Okta senior solutions engineer Craig Hinchliffe discusses the challenges security teams face when it comes to securing modern employees; the latest security solutions, and how they protect your company's employees and data; and shares tips on how to strengthen your security posture in the face of an attack.