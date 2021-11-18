The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?

Tom Allen
The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?
The future of work has changed forever - how should security leaders handle it?

Okta's Craig Hinchliffe looks at the challenges and opportunities facing security teams when it comes to protecting today's dynamic workforce

Our lives have changed significantly in the last 18 months, presenting both challenges and opportunities. We've learned to cope with intense work schedules dictated by marathon video meetings and inviting our colleagues and customers into our most personal spaces. The global shift to anytime, anywhere, any-device working has transformed how we live and operate; and with malicious attacks happening, on average, every 14 seconds, the challenge for IT is finding a way to support and secure today's dynamic workforce. 

In this session, recorded at last week's Cybersecurity Festival - Chapter 2, Okta senior solutions engineer Craig Hinchliffe discusses the challenges security teams face when it comes to securing modern employees; the latest security solutions, and how they protect your company's employees and data; and shares tips on how to strengthen your security posture in the face of an attack.

Please be aware that this video is sponsored by Okta. When you watch it, we, Incisive Media, will use the lawful basis of ‘legitimate interests' to pass your contact details on to them. Their use of your data will be governed by their privacy policy.

