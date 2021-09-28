Unbiased advice: An interview with Amido, Digital Technology Leaders Awards finalist

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards exist to recognise the achievements of the people and companies who are really making it happen at the forefront of the digital technology stack: from website design and coding to UX and project management; from scrum masters and product managers, all the way up to the CDO. Cloud consultancy Amido is a finalist in the 'Best Public Sector Digital Project' category, and we talked to CEO Alan Walsh - himself a former techy - about the company's work.

Computing: Who are Amido? What are you all about?

Amido is the cloud-native consultancy for better business outcomes. Amido was created to deliver a level of engineering excellence, to bring better business outcomes to the front of technical thinking and deliver great cloud-native solutions for clients in a flexible, scalable way.

At 11 years young, we've recently joined forces with Ensono to propel us and our clients forward, enabling us to help some of the UK's most famous organisations solve their most complex challenges.

CTG: How are you different from your competitors?

Our values are at the centre of every project we've taken on and central to everything we do.

I think it's important to keep improving our knowledge across best-of-breed, niche, and emerging technologies. We have always remained vendor- and technology-agnostic, which means we can provide the best, unbiased solution and deliver the best possible business outcomes for our clients, as well as working with any existing technologies or preferences they have.

There's over 150 bright, interested, engaged teams of individual thinkers and collaborative doers that make Amido a great place to work, and also a great company to work with. We've worked hard to create a culture that allows our people the freedom to enjoy doing the work of their lives, an approach that means we're not just an extension of our clients' teams - we're a part of them.

CTG: What one company achievement in the last 12 months are you most proud of?

It's hard to pick just one, but supporting businesses to adapt, overcome and succeed during the pandemic is a huge achievement over the past 12 months.

I am immensely proud of our work with NHS24 to help them rapidly scale to cope with a huge 600 per cent increase in demand for their services when the pandemic was declared. Our teams worked incredibly hard to lighten the load for their overstretched teams, and managed to turn around a working proof of concept in just 24 hours - going live just a few weeks later to create a more resilient and responsive service for NHS24.

Coming together with NHS24, Ask Ave and Microsoft is a real testament to what we can achieve when we are in it together and using intelligent technology for good.

CTG: What are you working on this year?

Our partnership with Ensono is a pivotal moment for Amido. Together, we will be able to offer the complete stack from technology strategy conception through to complex engineering and managed services.

I feel a huge amount of pride in seeing Amido grow and take the next big step in fulfilling its enormous potential. It's the excitement of the endless possibilities that are there for everyone who has made our business what it is today.

We're two teams of specialists that have come together to work on some really exciting projects that centre around helping predominantly retailers, housing associations and government departments realise more value from their digital strategies, remove roadblocks to modernisation and accelerate growth, efficiency and innovation across their organisations.

CTG: Why are events like the Digital Technology Leaders Awards important to the IT industry?

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards recognise the engineering excellence in our industry and the art of the possible. In the last year in particular, the pandemic has catapulted intelligent technologies forward beyond what we could have imagined. It's great to recognise the hard work that goes into these projects and take stock of how far we have come as an industry.

The Digital Technology Leaders Awards take place in just a few weeks, on the 13th October at the Waldorf Hilton, Aldwych, London. Finalists can book a place now.