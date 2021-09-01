Industry Blog: Women in Tech - Kathleen Pai of N-able

Why is Women in Technology an important issue for you and your company?

This is such an important issue and is near and dear to my heart. The technology industry is often considered to be male-dominated and we want to create an environment where women and others feel they belong, can grow, and most importantly, thrive.

At N-able, we are focused on diversity, equality, and belonging and are continually listening and learning from our people. We've recently launched our new women's community of interest called WONDER - which stands for Women of N-able Defining Equality and Respect. I, along with our CEO, John Pagliuca, are co-executive sponsors of the group because we firmly believe in supporting and empowering the women across our company and women in tech.

How do you think we can get more women into technology?

First, we need to listen to and engage with women. As an industry, we need to encourage more women to move into the IT sector. If we proactively listen to women and truly understand what drives them, what motivates them, and what they find to be challenging within our industry, we can create inclusive environments where women feel they can develop and grow their careers. The most important thing is to create the right environment. If we don't do that, it won't just be a challenge to get them into the technology industry—it will be a challenge to retain them.

What do you think should be done to enable more women to rise through to the more senior roles in the IT sector?

My advice to women pursuing leadership roles would be the following:

Take risks and don't be afraid to give something new a try. If you're interested, go for it and apply for the role. You're worthy, you're qualified, you're more than enough.

Find a mentor willing to coach you and give you "the good, the bad, and the ugly." Having someone willing to be honest with you and tell you the things you're amazing at, and the things you need to work on in order to achieve your career aspirations is invaluable. A mentor can help your career tremendously.

Don't forget to focus on your health and overall well-being. Women have a tendency to take on a lot and are master multi-taskers; however, don't forget to take time to care for yourself. When you're not at your best, you can miss out on some great opportunities.

What's your one piece of advice for younger people looking for a career in the IT sector?

For me, it doesn't matter what sector you believe you belong in or where your passion lies, whether it's the hospitality, education, or the IT sector—the most important bit of advice I can offer would be to make sure it's your choice and it's the right industry for you. If it's your passion, work hard and go for it.

Kathleen Pai is Chief People Officer at N-able