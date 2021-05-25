Mind the (experience) gap

The need for accelerated digital transformation continues even as lockdowns are eased. The demands on the digital workplace have permanently changed, and the company's future depends on IT more than ever - but misaligned priorities and lack of visibility and insight can create a fissure between IT and end users.

Now may be the perfect time to take advantage of disruption and build a system that is no longer in the grip of traditional IT provision, but puts employees first: employees who, against a background of constant change, high expectations and limited visibility, need proactive, meaningful innovation and exceptional experiences.

In this video from Computing's recent Deskflix: Digital Workplace event Jon Cairns, Senior VP of Technical Services at Nexthink, discusses how IT teams can deliver an excellent digital user experience regardless of role, geography or workstyle, reducing the Expectation Gap.