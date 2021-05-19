Beyond 'Workplace': Thriving in a boundless world with the cloud workplace

Recorded at Computing's recent Deskflix: Digital Workplace, in this video Google's Chrome Enterprise Lead, Matt Stevens, takes a look at the evolution of the workplace toward a distributed model, and introduces the technology that can empower the modern cloud workforce.

Please be aware that this video is sponsored by Google and when you watch it, we, Incisive Media, will use the lawful basis of ‘legitimate interests' to pass on your contact details to them. Their use of your data will be governed by their privacy policy.