Runecast: Work-life balance is key for customers, as well as IT teams

The modern world is changing swiftly, and organisations that can call themselves digital technology leaders see clear benefits; particularly those scaling rapidly and looking to strike a balance between growing success and avoiding burnout.

Runecast CEO Stan Markov - whose company was a recent winner at Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards - explains why being seen as a leader is so important:

"Being a digital technology leader enables Runecast to use our position to continue improving our solution for helping organisations achieve greater transparency, stability and cost savings for their mission-critical systems that affect us all.

"This results in organisations having more time freed up for innovating a better future for us all, especially in terms of a more ideal work-life balance for both the IT teams running these systems and those who benefit from services provided.

Healthy organisations are carried by a healthy workforce, and it is no surprise that being part of an award-winning organisation has boosted morale. Markov says:

"Hearing that we had won the Best Place to Work in Digital (SMEs) award was a proud moment for us all, as every member of the team takes ownership not only of his or her individual responsibilities but also for the well-being of the company as a whole.

"Upon receiving the news, one person from the communications team even went running around the offices shouting ‘We won!' to anyone who was there, and our Slack channels went wild with emojis for a few hours."

Markov says that a year of consistent growth, along with taking the time to describe the approaches Runecast has been taking to achieve it, was the company's winning formula. Railing against complacency and understanding that "a successful year does not guarantee success in coming years" was also of value.

Beyond professional success, Runecast puts a healthy focus on staff well-being, delighting in the judges' feedback about the company's "fantastic approach to retaining talent," and being justifiably proud of the "ideal results" that prioritising staff brings to fruition.

Winning the Best Place to Work in Digital Award "formally acknowledges the hard work and imagination that we try to put into everything we do at Runecast. Plus, it motivates us to continue this level of excellence moving forward and, on a more practical level, it will definitely help us with recruiting to continue expanding our awesome team."

Markov is optimistic that, with a win under Runcast's belt, 2021 holds the likelihood of expansion:

"We initially developed our Runecast Analyzer solution for IT admins running VMware-based virtualised data centres, and received great acclaim from customers and virtualisation experts alike, providing mission-critical transparency and stability that spans application from deep sea to space.

"From the very beginning, we built Runecast Analyzer with the mindset that we would eventually scale its capabilities to additional platforms. This resulted in our past 12 months' expansion into providing insights for AWS, Kubernetes, PureStorage and SAP HANA. Our unique patented approach helps customers save time and costs when operating and securing their hybrid cloud. We are on a path to expand the scope of Runecast Analyzer to any enterprise IT - whether it's on-prem or in the public cloud."