Code Enigma’s distributed model was “entirely unaffected” by the pandemic

Web agency Code Enigma is celebrating being named as a finalist in four different categories at Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards.

Although it began as a simple agency building Drupal websites, Code Enigma now offers a full project lifecycle of services: from design, development, support and maintenance and hosting solutions.

Clients include the United Nations, the British Government and global charities like ActionAid International, as well as research institutions and universities around the globe.

Although its base is in London, Code Enigma operates as a deliberately distributed company, with operations across seven countries. While that has always worked in its favour, it has been an especial point of strength in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've always had the policies and procedures in place to remotely manage projects and ensure our creative teams have the means of collaborating," says co-founder and director Greg Harvey.

"When COVID came along, we were entirely unaffected, operationally-speaking. We deal with a lot of websites that will have been crucial during the pandemic and we're proud to say we kept everything running smoothly.

"We did become more aware of the wellbeing needs of our staff. We were flexible around home-schooling, we offered furlough if it was more comfortable for people but we didn't insist that anyone take it. We tried our best to accommodate anyone's needs where they needed support. All in all, we got through it."

The care shown for its staff is one of the reasons our judges chose Code Enigma as a finalist in the Best Place to Work in Digital - SME category. On top of that, its bespoke approach to customers and differentiation as ‘more than just a reseller' has positioned the firm to compete in Digital Service Company of the Year - SME.

Code Enigma is also up for Best Public Sector Digital Project and Best Small-to-Medium Digital Project. It has a lot to talk about in these areas, working with organisations like STEM Learning, the European Space Agency, the London Borough of Croydon and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty Organisation in Vienna - and that's just this year.

"Having a Digital Technology Leaders Award is an incredible thing for an IT organisation," Harvey says. "It's reputable recognition for its products and services. Going for an award pushes us to deliver our best.

"Winning a Computing award allows us to distinguish high-quality companies from competitors that may not be on the same level. It's a prestigious banner that says "we take pride in what we do."