In an age of change, Neustar has focused on protection

With the amount of data generated every year growing exponentially - now standing at about 2.5 quadrillion pieces of new data a day - having a system to interpret the information is critical. That is where Neustar, a finalist in Computing's Digital Technology Leaders Awards, comes in.

Neustar isolates certain data elements and analyses, simplifies and edits them for clients to make decisions. The company helps customers control their online identity, protect their domain name and route traffic to the correct network address.

By letting customers know exactly who is on the end of every interaction, Neustar can help to direct and manage orders, as well as stop cyber attacks. Security is an important part of the company's work, and SVP Rodney Joffe is shortlisted for this year's Security Specialist of the Year award.

Joffe chairs the Neustar International Security Council (NISC), a group of select cyber security leaders across key industries and companies. In this role he provides industry insight and creates global threat intelligence research. Evolving the NISC has been an important part of the company's work this year.

As well as growing the NISC, Neustar has also launched UltraWAF - a web application firewall to not only protect from common threats, but also deliver assistance from the Neustar SOC - and UltraThreat Feeds, providing customers with real-time threat data.

Neustar says, ‘With the threat landscape constantly changing, it has become increasingly difficult for organisations to understand how to protect themselves. Our team designed UltraThreat Feeds...to enable security and threat intelligence teams of all sizes to access threat feeds based on analysis and observations curated from Neustar's expansive DNS, OneID and IP decisioning data.'

Of course, it hasn't been all about new products. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every business, to a greater or lesser extent. Neustar was one of the latter, avoiding a serious impact by virtue of already being mostly cloud-based. The Neustar SOC - staffed even in the midst of the crisis - was a special case, but even there the company was able to limit the number of people present at any one time, and set up remote SOCs as needed.

‘We are very proud of how resilient our employees have been and thankful that our customers have been able to enjoy the same level of service that they have come to expect. We will, however, be pleased when we can get back to more normal times again,' the company said.

Neustar is now looking forward to the announcement of winners at the Digital Technology Leaders Awards on the 21st October.

‘With the development and go-to-market time of new technologies now happening so quickly, the IT industry has evolved beyond recognition. For organisations looking to roll out new technologies, it has become increasingly challenging to identify the best vendor to partner with.

‘Events such as the Digital Technology Leaders Awards act as an opportunity to highlight the best of the best - whether it is outstanding dedication to the IT industry or particularly innovative use-cases. Every single organisation - regardless of size or sector - is reliant on technology, so it goes without saying that we should celebrate the individuals and companies that make it all possible.'