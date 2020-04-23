Industry Voice: Premium PC Performance for the Modern Business

Empower employee productivity and support a mobile workforce with the right business PC for the job. 1

Workers expect ready access to devices that are efficient, secure, and portable. IT decision-makers can meet these demands with a business PC fleet that gives mobile workforces the performance, trust, and connectivity to realize productive employee experiences.

Powering a Productive and Mobile Workforce

The PC remains the primary tool for getting the job done, regardless of the industry in which your business operates. One recent survey showed that 80 percent of business users prefer using a PC over a tablet or smartphone for office productivity.2

Business PC performance has tremendous impact on employee productivity. Employees lose up to a workday each year just waiting for their three-plus-year-old computer to boot up3 and are up to 20 percent less productive on PCs that are three or more years old, resulting in a potential estimated cost of £6217 per year, per user.4

Whether employees work on-site or remotely, they need to keep up with fast-moving business demands. To ease their path, IT executives and professionals must make critical technology decisions to ensure their PC fleets perform efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively.

Dynamic Workplaces

Your workforce has expectations that pose new challenges for those making the organization's technology decisions. Employees in diverse business environments want easy access to the right devices for their jobs—tools that enable them to collaborate, contribute, and stay in the flow to be more productive. They expect reliable devices that are easy to use and don't interrupt their work.

As a result, today's competitive businesses need innovative PC platform solutions that can significantly enhance performance across the organization. Your IT decision-makers must meet these new challenges while also continually monitoring the rate of technology change and delivering on initiatives that can move the business forward in a data-centric era.

Choosing a Platform Built for Business

Because business users have different needs than everyday consumers, it's important to choose business-grade PCs that can deliver performance plus security, manageability, and stability to keep employees productive and in the flow. A holistic PC platform helps businesses meet their IT objectives in several ways:

Equipping employees with the right device form factor to match their job responsibilities helps enhance productivity. A geologist working in the field, for example, requires a laptop with durability features, while a salesperson's laptop needs to be lightweight, have a long battery life, and support Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

Providing PC fleet support that helps IT teams shift away from manual on-site service calls to proactive, remote maintenance adds productivity-enhancing efficiency.

Executing remote troubleshooting and updates can minimize downtime and reduce support tickets.

Enhancing mobility and connectivity supports data-intensive applications and workloads on both sides of the corporate firewall in a more mobile than ever—and cloud-driven—world.

Applying automation for security features and policies helps IT teams keep pace with evolving threats.

Besides offering a performance boost, new PCs can help IT teams manage costs. According to an IDC report, PCs that are four years old or older can cost organizations 37 percent more in maintenance costs than younger PCs.2

The key to deploying a PC platform that is built for today's dynamic business environments is a PC fleet that exploits leading-edge technologies. Older equipment requires more support time and cost, and it represents an increased risk in cybersecurity threats that are exacerbated by mobile workforces.

By choosing a PC platform that meets the requirements above, your organization gains a scalable, reliable foundation to deliver a premium user experience—so your business can focus on other strategic priorities.