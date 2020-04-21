Industry Voice: Ready to drive increased productivity with faster pc performance?

With today's exponential data growth, mobile workforce, and demanding workloads, fast PC performance isn't an option—it's a necessity. Your employees are your most valuable asset, but did you know that lost productivity from waiting for boot-up or large files to launch costs over £6,000 per user, per year 1 with PCs that are as little as three years old? Add it up for your business and you'll agree that faster is better. That's where the Intel vPro® platform comes in.



Increase productivity right out of the box

The Intel vPro platform boosts productivity from day one by delivering business-class performance that lets you handle data fast, makes connectivity simple, and extends battery life. And increased productivity equals lower costs. The Intel vPro platform even comes in lots of form factors, so your users can use the devices that fit their style.



The features you need—the headroom you demand

Built to meet the demands of business workloads, the Intel vPro platform enables Wi-Fi 6 for fast connections and makes connectivity effortless. The Intel vPro platform also helps you get the most out of Windows 10, including running popular Microsoft Office applications, interacting with devices the way you want, and supporting seamless audio- and video conferencing.