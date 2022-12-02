Christmas gift guide: What to buy the gadget-lover in your life this festive season

Computing picks out the top gifts techies will love in 2022

Tom Allen
clock • 11 min read
Christmas is a time for giving – and receiving. If you’re wondering what to buy for the tech-enthusiast in your family, or ask for yourself, look no further; Computing has you covered.

This year we're tailored the list around both the spread of remote work and the state of the economy, so as well as a mix of presents to suit all budgets, we've included essential money-savers and quirky items to enhance the home office.

Meta Quest 2 - £399.99

Image: Meta

We're starting strong with the Meta Quest 2, perhaps the most accessible VR headset on the market. That doesn't mean it's cheap, but it's certainly the most affordable way to get into VR.

The Quest 2 has a great display resolution of 3664 x 1920 on a fast-switching LCD, refreshing at 90Hz. A fast refresh rate is essential for near-eye displays, and gaming on the Quest 2 is fluid and vibrant.

As for the games themselves, the Quest 2 enjoys one of the most extensive marketplaces of any VR storefront. As well as staples like Beat Saber and Superhot, you'll find more niche titles like Little Cities and the absolutely adorable Moss. And hey, Skyrim's here, too.

It's not just a gaming device, though. Other apps let you visit the African savannah, swim with dinosaurs and improve your IRL fitness with a boxing sim.

The best part about the Quest 2, of course, is its cordless nature. The guardian zone is fast and easy to set up, with no external cameras or leads of any kind; few other rival headsets can boast anything like this.

Our only complaint is the casting feature, which can be tricky to get working and does rely on some external tech (a Google Chromecast simplifies it, we hear, but we didn't have one to test).

If you're looking for a device to explore the fledgling metaverse efforts that have sprung up this year, you could do much worse than the Quest 2.

