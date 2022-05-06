Too much tech and not enough cohesion is the enemy of DevOps, says Cloudreach

DevOps means bringing many cross-functional teams together
DevOps transformation is difficult, but understanding the challenge is the key to success

Although DevOps has been around for a while, there are many definitions and ways of thinking about it, said John Clarke, principal cloud advisor at Cloudreach, at Computing's online Deskflix: DevOps event last week.

"But," he added, "we do think there are a few key principles." DevOps is all about bringing together different cross-functional teams and fostering closer collaboration to drive speed, delivery and greater operational excellence.

"We find that people are aware of these principles and what the methodologies are, but they often ask, 'What does this mean for us? Where do I start? What could DevOps look like over today, tomorrow and the next 12 months?'"

The reason so many people are asking this of consultancies like Cloudreach is because so many - four out of every five digital leaders - are going through a large-scale business transformation, making DevOps all the more important.

Clarke identified some of the common barriers to transformation, including focusing too much on the technology (not people, processes and team changes); isolated teams that operate with a narrow focus; and the lack of a common goal across an organisation. This goal needs to be shared between all employees, and - especially in remote teams - it needs to be visible.

And how do you address these challenges? You'll have to watch the video below to find out.

