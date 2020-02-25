Top 250 UK IT Leaders
The IT Leaders 250 is Computing's definitive listing of the UK's foremost technology professionals.
Whether they're CIOs, CTOs, chief architects, developer leads or dozens of related roles, these leaders are proven experts with track records of sustained success.
Vipin Ahlawat
Director of IT services
Loughborough University
Neil Aldersley
Global Head of IT
Element Six Ltd
Imran Ali
Group Chief Technology & Business Services Officer & CIO Asia Pacific
Compass Group
Rick Allan
Head of Delivery Capability
Zurich Insurance Group
Paul Allen
Group IT Director
Poundland
Amitabh Apte
Global Director - Digital Foundations Integration
Mars Inc
Chris Ashworth
CIO
Hermes
Richard Atkinson
Technology Director
Nando's
Trevor Attridge
CIO
Young & Rubicam Group
Robin Aveline
Head of Enterprise Architecture
NatWest
Michelle Barkess
CIO
Mace Ltd
Anna Barsby
Chief Technical Director
Morrisons
Thierry Bedos
CTO
Hotels.com
James Bell
Head of AI and Machine Learning
DOW Jones International
Rana Bhattacharya
CTO
Atom Bank plc
Rick Bisset
IT Director
The Cotswold Company
Robin Bleasdale
CIO
Nice-Pak International
Julian Bond
Head of ICT
Hillarys
Simon Boyley
Head of IT
LGT Vestra
Adam Bradley
IT Director
Urbanest
David Brealey
Group IT Director
Impellam Group
Paul Brocklehurst
CIO
Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
Louis Brook
CIO
First Direct
Tony Brown
Head of Group IT
Pinnacle Group
Julian Burnett
Vice President, Distribution Sector
IBM UK
Andy Caddy
CTO
Whitbread Group plc
Richard Calder
IT Director
Reynolds
Phil Callican
Director, Enterprise Architecture
Refinitiv
Martin Callingham
CIO
Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust
Andy Callow
Head of Technology Delivery
NHS Digital