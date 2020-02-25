*Entries will be accepted until Thursday 3rd July and the winner will be announced on Friday 4th July.*

About the CISSP course

This course, designed for security professionals, surveys the entire security landscape and technologies involved by addressing the ten knowledge domains that comprise the common body of knowledge (CBK) for information systems security professionals. It will help you to prepare for the CISSP certification.*

Written and taught by QA's security expert trainers, students will learn a theory-based approach to the security process and will be able to apply CBK concepts and techniques to real-world scenarios.

If you plan to build a career in information security, the CISSP certification is the gold standard.

Course modules covered:

• Access Control

• Security

• Architecture and Design

• Telecommunications and Network Security

• Cryptography

• Information Security Governance and Risk Management

• Software Development Security

• Operations Security

• Physical Security

• Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery Planning

• Legal, Regulations, Compliance and Investigation

For more course details, please visit: www.qa.com/CISSP

*Course does not include certification. To become certified, delegate must book their own examination through Pearson VUE.

Why QA for your cyber security training?

• More than 15-years' experience delivering security training

• 25+ security trainers that cover aspects from IA to Industrial Control Systems

• We have more than 50 cyber security training courses

• 2,000 people trained every year on cyber security topics to commercial & government organisations