Harnessing the Critical Enabler for Digital Transformation in Financial Institutions Digital transformation remains the key priority for virtually every financial institution in the world. This transformation is driven by a host of drivers and challenges that financial institutions are facing today. One such driver is changing customer requirements and a desire for 24 x 7 access through a channel of choice in real time. Another is the rising cost of doing business caused by tougher regulation, ageing legacy IT, and a generally tougher business environment. Another key point for financial institutions is the upkeep and maintenance of legacy infrastructure, while facing the challenge to power new applications in the front and middle office. For instance, the immediate access to a consolidated data repository is an important enabler to deliver crucial insights at the right time. This is amplified by the accelerating growth of data volumes, the need for a more contextual and personalized customer experience augmented by analytics, and the need for financial institutions to enable greater productivity for employees who depend on fast and consistent flow of data. Lastly, the explosion of data — both internally and externaly — is a massive challenge for financial institutions. Dealing with a variety of different formats, degrees of cleanliness, and sources has made data management a key priority. In this white paper, IDC will discuss the impact of flash storage as a critical enabler for digital transformation in financial institutions, enabling the delivery of a superior user experience for customers and staff, increasing security and compliance, powering new analytics capabilities, and dealing with growing data volumes while reducing the overall total cost of ownership.