Are remote workers compromising cyber security?
Every media report, research paper and press release of the last six months agrees: remote working is here to stay. But what does that mean for cyber security? As the world of work has become more dispersed,...
More on Security
Cyber attacks against energy sector industrial control systems are on the rise
The same trend is seen with the building automation industry
More patches released to address Zerologon bug in systems not compatible with Microsoft's fix
The Zerologon micropatch is 'primarily targeted at Windows Server 2008 R2 users without Extended Security Updates'
How has the global pandemic changed identity management?
Cloud-first vendors are making big gains as the remote working trend accelerates
Double jeopardy: Are universities becoming the new target for cybercriminals and spies?
David S. Wall, Centre for Criminal Justice Studies, University of Leeds outlines recent trends in cyber attacks across the public sector, and higher education specifically
