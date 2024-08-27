An engineer with an interest in Industry 4.0, Mridu looks for different way of thinking to shape the way technologies can accelerate manufacturers to be more efficient and sustainable.

At Accenture she delivered a first-of-a-kind digital twin solution, integrating four machine learning models and machine vision to deliver real-time recommendations that could reduce product waste, energy loss, and enhance production capacity at a client's site.

She advises young women in tech to build up a mental picture of where they want to be, the type of people they want to work with and the area of impact they want to be in. "Those values will help direct you towards the right opportunities."