Sára is motivated to become a catalyst for change, proving that women can excel in the tech field.

As a strategy consultant at PWC she led an all-female team in the Royal Navy, a traditionally male-dominated organisation.

"The Navy only allowed women to serve in all roles from 2018, and only 3% of senior positions are held by women," she said. "Our mission was to disrupt the status quo, both in terms of innovative technology and gender roles, and introduce game-changing AI solutions."

She continues to support this project, and advises: "Don't let societal prejudices undermine your self-worth. Present your views with confidence and back them up with evidence."