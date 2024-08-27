Unable to get a student loan, Vibhusha worked her way through University, emerging with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science.

Joining Lloyds Banking Group last year as a business agility lead, her strength is in leading complex deliveries that affect millions of consumers, including leading the Open Banking Agile Transformation at Lloyds.

Vibhusha has coached more than employees across two geographies in product management using Agile methodology and is valued for her ability to communicate with everyone developers to senior leaders.

To deal with imposter syndrome, sadly common among many young IT professionals, particularly women, she advises: "Stop comparing yourself to others.

"Each time you do compare yourself to others in a situation, you're likely to find something to which you believe you're inferior. Therefore, try to look at all the things you have achieved and how far you have come as each of us are on our individual paths."