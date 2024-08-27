History student Erin began an internship at Mobilize Financial Services, not knowing what to expect of something outside her experience.

She found she liked the technical side and quickly set about starting an ESG initiative in the Information Systems department, researching what other businesses were doing to reduce their environmental impact, with particular focus on IT.

Erin presented her findings to the heads of department at Mobilize, and as a group they created an ESG board to track the company's progress. After graduating she joined Mobilize as an employee and continues with her ESG work there.

"I am a prime example that you don't need a background in a technical subject to enter the tech world," Erin says.