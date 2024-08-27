Always interested in the "how" of technology, product manager Anna I spearheaded the analysis and testing of a multitude of AI models specifically tailored to to the analysis of customers use of SpendQube's SaaS platform, which she had helped launch.

This resulted in a total of two weeks time saved for the analytics teams who were previously reliant on a lot of manual processes.

IT product management isn't about features, she says, it's about impact. It's also about balancing short term gains against long term value. And it's about constant review and continuous improvement.

"If you're not constantly testing, iterating, and even failing fast, you're falling behind. When it comes to harnessing the power of AI, which is still very much in its early stages, there's no shortcut to experimentation."