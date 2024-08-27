A mix of natural creativity, curiosity, enjoyment of problem-solving and logical thinking, led Adriana naturally to software development.

In here first job at Innova she quickly showed her skills, delivering features, APIs and frameworks that improved performance and reduced maintenance requirements.

Last year she joined Vitality as a backend software engineer, and successfully delivered a high-quality contact centre software project focusing on the identification, verification and authorisation of callers to Vitality. Her team won an award as a result.

She may make it look easy, but, says Adriana, success is really the result of a lot of hard work ("perseverance is key"), and in particular seeking support when you need it.

"When I started my career, I was overwhelmed by the pressure I put on myself, constantly questioning whether I could excel in my first job as a software engineer. I made it a point to speak up whenever I had questions and joined local tech meetups to expand my network.

"Finding a mentor within your network who can offer advice, share experiences, and help navigate the industry is invaluable."