Lydia is CEO and founder of ivee, a B2B tech jobs site that aims to help women return to the workplace under fair and equitable conditions.

ivee gained a place in the highly selective Techstars accelerator programme and has many paying clients.

Lydia has a clear vision for the future of her company and is committed to mentoring other female founders.

"My top tip for women entering the tech industry is to concentrate on the skills you possess rather than on those you lack," she says. "Confidence really makes a difference."