Moving from a legal background into IT project management was quite daunting, and Jenny had to do a lot of background homework to research the details. But having joined Jet2 as the only female IT project manager she quicky rose to managing a major finance transformation project with multimillion pound budget.

She values communication and teamwork, and tries to remain positive whatever fate - or tricky suppliers - may throw at her. "I enjoy communicating with people from different walks of life and am enthusiastic about making change," she says.

"There are some of the key skills I always try to demonstrate day to day, both at work and at home."

Jenny hopes to encourage the senior leadership team to fund networking events so that likeminded individuals can get to know one another and maybe even find a mentor.