Neve was inspired to get into STEM subjects after watching a presentation given in her school by a female engineer, which led her to university degree in Computer Science.

At Leonardo she built an onboarding checklist which tracked psychological safety and autonomy within her work team, something that grew to become a fully fledged project. After presenting this project to the head of software, it is now being rolled out across the company.

Neve is a practical, hands-on type of engineer. "If you see something isn't working - fix it," she says.