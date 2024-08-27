Sophia, currently in a graduate scheme at Atos Eviden, seeks to be a leader in the data sector, particularly in advocating for ethical and responsible practices.

She was inspired to join after attending a panel discussion, where people who looked like her "made the technology industry seem more accessible and helped to demystify the opportunities available in tech."

She is now grabbing these opportunities, speaking as a panellist herself and organising a mentorship scheme. "What was most heart-warming, was receiving LinkedIn messages from BAME student attendees who found my story inspiring and felt motivated to pursue a career in tech," she said.