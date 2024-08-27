Dr Asra Aslam is a Research Fellow at University of Leeds, a visiting researcher at Newcastle University, and she recently joined Alan Turing institute as Principal Investigator (PI) on a Transport for London project.

She is also machine learning lead on for projects that will be used in NHS hospitals, and has been appointed to multiple roles for outside university collaborations within UK.

If all that wasn't enough, Dr Asra is also General Chair for Women in Computer Vision (WiCV), through which she is helping female researchers across the globe.

Fortunately she sees multi-tasking as a core strength, and recommends learning through online courses, insisting that you "don't need to be super-smart" to get the basics of AI and machine learning.