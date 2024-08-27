Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2024
Jasmine's education was unfortunately disrupted by ill health, but she made up for lost time by studying Psychology at the Open University at the same time as holding down a full-time job. Later, she discovered a free course on computer science by Harvard and edX, which ignited her interest in cybersecurity. She then joined a graduate programme with IBM, and ultimately became a pen tester and ethical hacker at BUPA.
She's committed to helping others break into and grow in cybersecurity, running a mentoring scheme that offers guidance, training, and support to individuals aspiring to enter the cybersecurity profession. Her long-term ambition is to become a CISO.
Jasmine was not dealt the easiest of hands early on, but is a strong advocate for the power of perseverance. "If you have passion and determination, if you put your mind to it, you can do anything, and I firmly believe that," she says.