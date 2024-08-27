Jasmine's education was unfortunately disrupted by ill health, but she made up for lost time by studying Psychology at the Open University at the same time as holding down a full-time job. Later, she discovered a free course on computer science by Harvard and edX, which ignited her interest in cybersecurity. She then joined a graduate programme with IBM, and ultimately became a pen tester and ethical hacker at BUPA.

She's committed to helping others break into and grow in cybersecurity, running a mentoring scheme that offers guidance, training, and support to individuals aspiring to enter the cybersecurity profession. Her long-term ambition is to become a CISO.

Jasmine was not dealt the easiest of hands early on, but is a strong advocate for the power of perseverance. "If you have passion and determination, if you put your mind to it, you can do anything, and I firmly believe that," she says.