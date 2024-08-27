Melissa joined Fujitsu's Enterprise Cyber Security Architect team in 2023, with one year left on her degree apprenticeship. She is now a permanent employee and leader of two projects, as well as co-chair of the Emerging Professionals Community at Fujitsu.

With ambitions to enter management, Melissa advises new tech employees to take every opportunity that comes their way and to ensure they are creating opportunities too.

"In the cyber and infosec industry, women make up 24% of the workforce. It is important to make sure that your voice is heard and makes a positive impact on the world.

"However, we still have a long way to make women 50% and above of the workforce so my advice is to say yes! Networking opportunity? YES. Opportunity to run a project? YES. Currently a student and get to do work experience? YES."