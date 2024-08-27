Last year Irantzu organised and spoke at three executive summits across Latin America as part of her job at Google.

Looking ahead, her ambition is to secure a leadership or managerial role within Google or another prominent tech company in London, where she can use her diverse skills and international experiences to drive innovation and foster an inclusive work culture.

She describes herself as being constantly interested about how things work. "Ever since I was young, I was always the annoying person asking 'why?' about everything. I wanted to understand how things worked and if there were ways to improve processes. I guess I was what you could call naturally curious."