Winner of Computing's DevOps Awards Rising Star category, Colette trained 25 engineers from different experiences and backgrounds, helping them learn DevOps skills and and progress to billable client projects.

She also took the role of DSO Community Lead, organising a plethora of events, workshops, knowledge share sessions and key update meetings to enhance practice transparency, support the collaboration and success across the DevOps engineers and their projects.

Her current project is the IBM Innovation Engine Room, an agile project with the aim of creating and delivering experimental proofs of concept to prospective clients utilising core DevOps tooling, technology and methodology.