Ryan is involved in the mentoring of other apprentices looking to segue into a more technical role, who he helps train on automation work and another who currently works in release management and is looking to join the DevOps team.

During Scottish National Apprenticeship week Ryan participated in a range of events at schools and colleges to promote Degree Apprenticeships and to provide an insight into technology careers.

Feedback from colleagues and customers has been overwhelmingly positive, and he won a BCS IT Award for his work.