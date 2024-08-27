After 2 years as a consultant, Oliver accepted a full time Senior Data Analyst role at QBE.

He has proved himself able to provides a high level of business value in such a short time. He takes the initiative to learn independently, for example investigating SSIS packages to better understand QBE's data lineage. He is always happy to ask the questions that matter.

Oliver has built solid relationships across the company based on mutual trust and respect, and is careful to ensure he fully understands the requirements to ensure they meet the needs of all parties, and takes ownership of everything he does.